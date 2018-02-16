Cassandra Lucas “Name On It” [NEW MUSIC]

It looks like some artist of the past are coming back and bringing fans new music. Cassandra Lucas of the group “Changing Faces” recently released her new single titled, “Name On It.” The R&B song is all about loving on the person you want to be with.
Lucas in the song says, “You don’t have to bed for it, it’s yours, it’s yours.” She also tells her lover that they never have to ask for anything because she will provide for them. We can’t wait to see what else she has in store for fans!
