Lil Wayne Working On Clothing Line With Neiman Marcus

Lil Wayne wants the Young Money brand to take over the world. The rapper will be teaming up with Neiman Marcus to release a collection. XXL Magazine mentioned that fans can purchase hoodies, graphic tees and more this upcoming weekend.
In true Lil Wayne style he is having a special brand embroidered on every garment. He will keep the collection clean, simple and work with red, black as well as white colors. The rapper is so excited about this new opportunity that he is giving fans a special deal.
In a tweet he said, “If you’re the first of 75 customers to buy a piece from the @youngmoneymerch collection you can meet me and the homies! This Friday 2/16 at @neimanmarcus Beverly Hills location, 2-4pm pst.” We are so happy Lil Wayne continues to make these big moves.
RELATED: Does Lil Wayne Have A 15 Year-Old Son? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why It’s A Stretch To Say Kodak Black Is The “Lil Wayne Of This Generation” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Rick Ross Reprimands Birdman Some More For Not Paying Lil Wayne [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- This Video Of Clam Sushi Quivering On A Plate Is Freaking Everybody Out
- Black History Profile: Sugar Ray Leonard
- Drake’s Giving Spree Gets The Spotlight In ‘God’s Plan’ Music Vid
- If You Really Want To Know What (Some) White Folks Think About Black People — Watch This
- Ha! Lupita Nyong’O And Letitia Wright Rapping About Marvel & Money Is Our Friday Mood
- Watching This 5th Grader Spit Truth Over A Classic Mobb Deep Beat Will Give You Chills
- #WakandaCameToSlay: Fans Show Up & Show Out In ‘Black Panther’ Gear
- Wakanda Forever! Folks Are Already Calling This Throwback Video The Official ‘Black Panther’ Review
- 5 Black Panther Themes We Want To See Trending This Weekend
- Fox News Host Tells LeBron James To “Shut Up And Dribble”