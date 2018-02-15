News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Lil Wayne Working On Clothing Line With Neiman Marcus

KYSDC.Com
Leave a comment
2017 BET Awards - Backstage

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Lil Wayne wants the Young Money brand to take over the world. The rapper will be teaming up with Neiman Marcus to release a collection. XXL Magazine mentioned that fans can purchase hoodies, graphic tees and more this upcoming weekend.

In true Lil Wayne style he is having a special brand embroidered on every garment. He will keep the collection clean, simple and work with red, black as well as white colors. The rapper is so excited about this new opportunity that he is giving fans a special deal.

In a tweet he said, “If you’re the first of 75 customers to buy a piece from the @youngmoneymerch collection you can meet me and the homies! This Friday 2/16 at @neimanmarcus Beverly Hills location, 2-4pm pst.” We are so happy Lil Wayne continues to make these big moves.

RELATED: Does Lil Wayne Have A 15 Year-Old Son? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why It’s A Stretch To Say Kodak Black Is The “Lil Wayne Of This Generation” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rick Ross Reprimands Birdman Some More For Not Paying Lil Wayne [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

14 Hysterical Twitter Reactions To Lil Wayne’s Black Lives Matter Comments

11 photos Launch gallery

14 Hysterical Twitter Reactions To Lil Wayne’s Black Lives Matter Comments

Continue reading 14 Hysterical Twitter Reactions To Lil Wayne’s Black Lives Matter Comments

14 Hysterical Twitter Reactions To Lil Wayne’s Black Lives Matter Comments

Lil Wayne recently sat down for an interview with Nightline and got very candid regarding his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement. Initially, he said that it “sounds weird,” because he didn’t know “you put a name on” what happened. He went on to say, “It’s not a name. It’s not ‘whatever, whatever.’ It’s somebody got shot for a fucked up reason.” When asked if he felt connected to the movement at all, he said this (among other things), “I don’t feel connected to a damn thing that ain’t got nothing to do with me.” Check out Twitter’s savage reaction to Weezy’s comments in the accompanying gallery.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos