Watching This 5th Grader Spit Truth Over A Classic Mobb Deep Beat Will Give You Chills

The Kanye quote, “Listen To The Kids Bro,” has never been more valid than it is now.

Take 5th Grader, Kenneth Francis, in the video below for example. He spit bars about Trump, slavery and more — all over Mobb Deep‘s classic “Shook Ones” beat. A beat that blessed our lives before little Kenneth was even thought of.

His rhymes were so efficient and spot on the Mobb Deep member Havoc had to post it himself on Instagram.

RIP Prodigy. Salute to the young king. Listen to the kids, yall.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: