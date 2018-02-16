Wakanda Forever! Folks Are Already Calling This Throwback Video The Official ‘Black Panther’ Review

Folks showed up and showed out on Thursday night when Black Panther officially opened up in the theaters. Judging by all the love it’s received on social media, it’s safe to say that Marvel, Ryan Coogler and the cast BP have created something so historic that we can’t even fathom the success it will garner in and out the box office.

People who saw Panther opening night are already talking about seeing it again because of the vast array of feels it gives you.

Just saw #BlackPanther, and my girlfriend’s 13-year-old daughter is literally crying because of how powerfully the film portrayed black people, esp black women. Don’t let anyone say this film doesn’t impact how we see ourselves. — William Ketchum III (@WEKetchum) February 16, 2018

But this classic clip of Jay Versace and friends (exuding Black Boy Joy to the fullest) is how most folks who saw Panther opening night felt when they left the theater.

