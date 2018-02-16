Who’s The Best Migos Member? Tinashe & DJ 5’9 Discuss

Tinashe & DJ 5'9

Tinashe’s upcoming new project, “Joyride” is set to hit stores and streaming sites in April and she gives DJ 5’9 from The Fam In the Morning the scoop on the process. She also talks about Drake highjacking one of her hit songs (but it’s all love), and the friendly debate on who’s the best member of the Migos.

Check it out below.

