In Florida, It’s Easier To Buy A Weapon Of War Than Vote

On Wednesday, there was another deadly school shooting tragedy that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida. Pundits have been talking about the sickness of gun violence in our country, which is a discussion that only pops up when innocent Americans lose their lives. Sadly, the greediest members of Congress care more about getting millions from the NRA than a mass shooting. Florida is a prime example of a state with one of the weakest gun laws in the country. In the Sunshine State, it’s easier to buy a weapon of war — like an AR-15 — than vote.

ThinkProgress reports, “You don’t need a license or registration to own a gun. Assault weapons are unregulated. For rifles and shotguns, you do not need a permit to conceal carry (though handguns do require it). You can buy as many guns at one time as you want. A gun seller in Florida needs no license to sell guns in the state… Federal law requires licensed gun sellers to complete a background check before selling a gun — unlicensed or private sellers are free of this requirement under both federal law and Floridian law.”

However, voting is much more difficult in Florida, “Florida has made it harder to register to vote for years. The state even refused to extend the voter registration period while millions were fleeing Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Florida is one of just a few states that permanently bars felons from voting, although this year voters will vote on a constitutional amendment that would change this. For years, Floridians have endured reduced early voting hours, voter purges, and voter registration restrictions. Florida has no online voter registration in place, unlike most other states… To vote on Election Day in Florida, in fact, you must present some form of photo identification. One form that is allowed is a ‘license to carry a concealed weapon or firearm issued pursuant to s. 790.06,’ for those who purchased a handgun from a licensed seller.”

In case you are wondering, the AR-15 was the same type of gun used in Sandy Hook, Aurora, San Bernadino, and Las Vegas shootings.

Ever since President Bush allowed the assault weapons ban to expire in 2004, mass shootings have dramatically increased. Sadly, there doesn’t appear to be any change on the horizons. Some people in power would rather Americans shoot each other than vote.

SOURCE: ThinkProgress

