Voter Registration Happening At “Black Panther” Screenings

“Black Panther” is finally in theaters and while there some moviegoers will be able to not only see the film, but register to vote. According to Ebony, #WakandaTheVote was started by Electoral Justice Project by founders Kayla Reed, Jessica Byrd and Rukia Lumumba. Their goal is to register as many voters as they can at the theaters.

Follow @TheRSMS

Redd said, “This weekend we wanted to meet our people in Wakanda. We know that for some it’s a superhero world, but we know that the world we deserve is still waiting to be built — and we want to build it! This upcoming spring and November 2018 midterm elections are an important step in building that new world, and we want to take every opportunity to engage our communities in the conversation of electoral justice. We will be registering people to vote at movie theaters across the country so that we can #wakandathevote at the ballot box.”

They began a launch call and over 1,000 people joined to help start the campaign. The founders also said, “We will be engaged in actions all over the country to educate and motivate black voters as well as launching an intensive campaign manager institute this spring called the Electoral Justice League.” It is such an amazing idea and will help future voters understand why it matters to head to the ballots.

RELATED: “Rise Of The Black Panther” Writer Talks About More Opportunities For Black Comic Book Writers [VIDEO]

RELATED: Chadwick Boseman’s Heartbreaking Story Of Terminally Ill “Black Panther” Fans

RELATED: T.I. Gives “Black Panther” Tickets To Deserving Families

The Latest: