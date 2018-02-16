The DMV
Home > The DMV

Bmore Rapper Damond Blue Buys Out Theater For Kids To See ‘Black Panther’

92Q
Leave a comment
damond blue

Source: damond blue / damond blue

Marvel Studios Black Panther movie is selling out everywhere in theaters and viewers are saying this is a must see! For the kids over at the Boys & Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore, they don’t have to worry about getting tickets because local rapper Damond Blue bought tickets for all the kiddies.

Damond’s foundation ‘Beats No Bullets’ and ‘Bigger Media Group’ bought out three theaters and 182 seats for the young queens and kings and they even received popcorn and soda to enjoy the big show. How dope is that?

Keep up the amazing work and keep making a difference. Our kids are watching!

 

Powerful, Black, Royal Photos From The ‘Black Panther’ Premiere

16 photos Launch gallery

Powerful, Black, Royal Photos From The ‘Black Panther’ Premiere

Continue reading Powerful, Black, Royal Photos From The ‘Black Panther’ Premiere

Powerful, Black, Royal Photos From The ‘Black Panther’ Premiere

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos