Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

School Girls & Professor Drop Moves From Africa In Hype Video

Afro dance takes over.

Global Grind
Leave a comment
Girl dancing and shaking her braids

Source: Anthony Asael/Art in All of Us / Getty

Moves from Africa continue to spread across the globe in the form of afro dance and other trends that take on a life of their own.

Sweden is one place that’s getting hit with the music. The dance group Navyz dropped some moves that’ll have you hype for the weekend.

Watch seven students break it down with their professor in the clip below!

 

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos