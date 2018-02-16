Dreams Do Come True: Your Fave Cookies Are Now Cereals

You are not dreaming. You can now enjoy your favorite childhood treats in the form of breakfast. Oreo O’s cereal is back and brought some friends along for it’s re-release.

After a ten-year hiatus Post Consumer Brands has brought back Oreo O’s as well as three new cereals which are also household names – everyone’s favorite chocolate chip cookie Chips Ahoy!, the peanut-shaped classic cookie Nutter Butter, and the traditional campfire treat Honey Maid S’more’s can now all be enjoy at breakfast time in the form of cereal.

All cereals are available in stores nationwide now. This is not a drill! Visit PostConsumerBrands.com to find each cereal at a retailer near you.

What other sweet treats do you want to see turned into cereals? Let us know in the comments below.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: