Basketball Player Fighting For Her Life After Shooting At Florida School

17-year-old, Madeleine Wilford was shot multiple times at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. According to PEOPLE, Wilford is now fighting for her life after multiple surgeries. She is a player on the girls basketball team and is loved by so many.

Follow @TheRSMS

The coach at the school, Marilyn Rule wrote about her player on Facebook and said, “One of my basketball players is fighting for her life! Please pray for Maddy Wilford…We Love You Maddy.” Her mother, Missy mentioned that doctors aren’t sure how many times she was shot, but they are so thankful that she is alive. Shooter, Nikolas Cruz is in custody and being held without bond.

So far he has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School held a vigil for the students that were killed during this tragic event. One of her teammates, Emily Cashion said, “She’s funny. She gets along with everyone,” She keeps everyone up when we’re having a bad day or not having a good game.” We will continue to keep these families in our prayers.

RELATED: Attorney Glennon Threatt On How Domestic Terrorism Ties Into Florida School Shooting [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Dr. Alduan Tartt Explains How The Education System Should Help Prevent School Shootings [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Why Meek Mill Doesn’t Deserve Lawsuit Over Shooting [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: