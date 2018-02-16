News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

How Asahd Khaled Is Getting Jordan Brand Money

KYSDC.Com
Leave a comment
FYI Brand Group And Joseph Gross Gallery Host Pop-Up Art Show

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

When DJ Khaled became a father to his son, Asahd Khaled the world saw him everywhere. Asahd as a baby was walking on red carpets, doing photo shoots and hanging with all the celebrities. On Instagram, Asahd made a special announcement to fans and the picture is so cute.

 

He said, “Ok world here I come!! @kidsfootlocker @rookie_usa 🙏🏽🦁👏🏽 @jumpman23 @wethebestmusic.” Asahd is a part of the 1st ever Jordan Kids Collab Apparel. In the photo he is wear a cute Jordan shirt and his gorgeous smile. We are so proud of you Asahd!

RELATED: Asahd Khaled Next To #BreakTheInternet [PHOTOS]

RELATED: DJ Khaled’s Son Asahd Hits Miami Night Club On Sunday For Baby Birthday Bash To Remember [PHOTOS]

RELATED: DJ Khaled Fiancee’s Brother Murdered

The Latest:

DJ Khaled’s Son Asahd On Instagram [PHOTOS]

24 photos Launch gallery

DJ Khaled’s Son Asahd On Instagram [PHOTOS]

Continue reading DJ Khaled’s Son Asahd On Instagram [PHOTOS]

DJ Khaled’s Son Asahd On Instagram [PHOTOS]

In less than a year, Baby Asahd has charmed the pants off of us with his daring smile and upbeat personality.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos