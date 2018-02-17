G.O.A.T. Day: Take A Look Back At A Time Before Michael Jordan Became The Greatest Athlete Of All Time

Remember when Michael Jordan was just a soft spoken college student trying to navigate his newfound fame? It’s hard to remember a time when he wasn’t already established as the greatest athlete ever.
In honor of the G.O.A.T.s birthday, let’s dig into the archives and take a look back at a different time— when Reagan was President, movie tickets cost $2.50 and Michael Jordan was a young college student unsure of his future in the NBA.
Moral of the story, everyone has potential to be the greatest. In the words of NIKE, just do it.
