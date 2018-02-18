Racist Explains Why He Get’s Upset When People Say He’s Racist [VIDEO]

If you’re familiar with Viceland then you know they talk about topics that others might shy away from. In a new episode of the show “Hate Thy Neighbor,” one man talks about the meaning of racism and why he hates being called a racist. During the film the White man being asked the questions has so much to say and is very unfiltered.

In the video he states that he can’t stand when people label him as a racist. He explains that he uses the n-word and other racial terms to describe people of different cultures. He believes that when refugees come to this country some of them rape kids and women, don’t do anything to help it and are lazy.

When he was asked what he does now to benefit the country he responded with, “Right now nothing, but I’m entitled because I was born here.” As for what racism means to him he mentioned it’s when you use a derogatory word. The host couldn’t believe what he said after he just used the n-word. He immediately ended the interview because it wasn’t getting anywhere.

