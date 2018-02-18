4 Records ‘Black Panther’ Has Broken, So Far

Black Panther scored impressive box office numbers, bringing in an estimated $192 million by Sunday. That gives the film, which features a nearly all-Black cast, the fifth biggest domestic opening of all time. By the end of the three-day weekend, the movie is projected to earn more than $218 million over four days. In movie theaters overseas, Black Panther earned and estimated $169 million.

SEE ALSO: ‘Black Panther’ Review: The Women Of Wakanda Stole The Movie

“Black Panther exceeded even the grandest box office expectations while simultaneously breaking down cinematic barriers and marking a turning point in the evolution of the genre,” comScore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian told CNN, underscoring that the movie is an “important milestone.”

The movie stars Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa (a.k.a. the Black Panther), a Marvel superhero who rules the mythical African nation of Wakanda, a technologically advanced country. It costars several Black Hollywood luminaries, including Lupita Nyong’o, Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett.

Here are a few of the records Black Panther has smashed, so far:

Biggest opening for a Black director

Ryan Coogler has the biggest movie opening for an African-American director, surpassing F. Gary Gray’s The Fate of the Furious that opened with $98 million.

#BlackPanther director Ryan Coogler had an aching for "characters that looked like me" and "worlds that looked like my world." https://t.co/fOAPIyYqWb pic.twitter.com/B14rpaImYU — Variety (@Variety) February 8, 2018

Unparalleled audience diversity

It’s rare for movies to draw large audience across demographic lines. Moviegoers who saw Black Panther over the weekend were 37 percent Black, 35 percent White, 18 percent Latino and 45 percent female.

Estimated audience breakdown for #BlackPanther: 37% African-American

35% Caucasian

18% Hispanic

5% Asian

5% other — Tre'vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) February 18, 2018

Biggest pre-summer preview night

Black Panther opened on Thursday for preview showings and earned a record $25.2 million.

Black Panther generated $25.2 million from Thursday previews, making it the most successful February movie preview, according to Disney #tictocnews https://t.co/r3RFhFQbSc pic.twitter.com/MLP1PKEMFs — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) February 17, 2018

February opening

The film surpassed Deadpool, a superhero film, which earned $132 million in its February 2016 opening. Among superhero films, Black Panther is second only to The Avengers three-day opening in 2012.

'Black Panther' blows away box office with $192M weekend https://t.co/XyMP17027m pic.twitter.com/vVpllj1U96 — New York Post (@nypost) February 18, 2018

SEE ALSO:

Racists Post Images Of Battered Women To Claim They Were Attacked By ‘Black Panther’ Fans

Jury Awards $37M To Family Of Korryn Gaines For Shooting Her And Her Son