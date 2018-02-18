Black Mom Creates Party Supplies For Children Of Color

A Black Miami mother is aiming to add some melanin to kid’s party supplies through the creation of her own business. After garnering over $20,000 through a Kickstarter campaign that she launched last year, entrepreneur Lynette Abbott is ready to take her company Craft My Occasion to the next level, Black Enterprise reported.

Abbott, 38, started her business after noticing the lack of racial representation in kid’s party supplies. While working as an office administrator at the U.S. Customs and Border Control office she would plan parties for children of color on the side and often struggled to find decorations that featured imagery that was reflective of them. Abbott also says that she was inspired to start her business based on conversations that she had with her 5-year-old daughter about embracing her skin tone and loving herself.

She launched Craft My Occasion in 2013 and has been dedicated to growing the business ever since. “I know it is important to have diverse representation because that makes kids feel like they belong. If they feel out of place, they will find something crazy to do that will make them feel like they belong,” Abbott told Black Enterprise. The illustrations, which are created by Ana Rako, depict young Black girls with Afros.

Through her Kickstarter campaign, Abbott raised $21,667 and has had over 200 orders. Abbott said she wanted to expand her company by going beyond party supplies and creating apparel and room décor for both girls and boys. Her products will be available on a Shopify page next month.

Several people of color have introduced different types of products so that Black boys and girls can feel represented. Cognizant of the lack of dolls with melanated skin tones and natural hair, entrepreneur Yelitsa Jean-Charles launched Healthy Roots Dolls in 2015 to encourage young Black girls to have pride in their features.

