Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

GG-Mix: The Remix God Suede Turned Fergie’s Flopped Anthem Into A Bop

The Internet remains undefeated.

Global Grind
Leave a comment
Opening Night Of Walgreens' New Flagship Store In Los Angeles

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

It didn’t take long for the Internet to flip Fergie’s All Star-spangled struggle into a viral anthem.

Keep scrolling to enjoy the brilliant work of Remix God Suede.

Clickthrough for the funniest Twitter reactions to Ferg’s original rendition.

1 2Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos