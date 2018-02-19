Ha! Folks Are Celebrating President’s Day A Little Different This Year

Besides the fact that schools and offices are closed on this day, no one has ever really taken President’s Day as serious as the other holidays.
But considering that tumultuous couple of years we’ve had as a nation with 45 as POTUS, lots of folks are only honoring the holiday this year to celebrate 44 out of 45 Presidents in American history.
What are your plans for this free day off of from school and work? Hit the flip to see how other folks are celebrating their President’s Day this year.
