Are ‘Bad Batch Boys’ Saving Lives Or Adding To Drug Problem?

One of the BIGGEST issues with the city of Baltimore besides the crime, is the drugs. Could there be a correlation between the two? Possibly. There are people who spend their days trying to rid the city and people of drug use to make the city better. There are also people spend their days pumping more drugs into the city, clearly not caring about the people or the effects it has on the city. Then you have the “Bad Batch Boys” who have used technology to alert users of bad batches of drugs. Through their app, they feel it is a way to save lives if they don’t have bad batches of drugs.

If I’m being honest, i applaud the guys use of technology to try to help the city. It shows they do have a heart and they care. However, instead of using the technology to alert users of bad batches of drugs, why not use technology to get people off drugs?

Source

Also On 93.9 WKYS: