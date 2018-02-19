Michelle Obama & Other Celebs Give Final Verdict On ‘Black Panther’

Black Panther weekend is finally coming to an end with Presidents Day being the last day to bring in big numbers.

The movie is getting praise from critics and fans alike with major celebrities chiming in on the film’s impact. Our former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama definitely made a visit to Wakanda, and she gave her thoughts via Twitter.

Congrats to the entire #blackpanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 19, 2018

Michelle was not the first big name to express praise for the movie. Scroll through to find out what folks like Kevin Hart, Idris Elba, and more had to say about the film!

