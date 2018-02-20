GET THE LOOK: Queen Latifah Wasn’t Hiding Her Style During All Star Weekend

Queen Latifah performed with Adam Devine prior to the beginning of the 2018 All-Star Game. After her performance, she switched into a white t-shirt and a $1,441.00 Off White camouflage jacket.
Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty
Queen Latifah enjoyed the game with Shante Broadus, Snoop Dogg and Chance the Rapper.
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty
She posed for a photo with Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty
We’re loving her casual and courtside look. Camouflage has been spotted all over the runway at Off-White, R13, and Michael Kors. Give your look standout appeal with this concealing print. We found some camouflage plus-size pieces to achieve this style.
SPLURGE
Get a similar Off-White camouflage jacket in a bomber style for $1815. This is mens’ sizing, so remember to size down. Pair the jacket with $179.00 ‘Good Waist Good Ass‘ Good American jeans. Add your favorite white tee and your look is ready to go!
You don’t have to spend a lot of money to look All-Star Weekend stylish. Forever 21 has a $32.90 plus-size camouflage windbreaker that you can pair with a white tee and some $34.99 classic high waist skinny jeans from Fashion Nova.
Continue reading #WakandaStyle: What To Wear When You See ‘Black Panther’
#WakandaStyle: What To Wear When You See 'Black Panther'
The time has come to experience the Black excellence that is Black Panther, and getting your outfit right is a requirement for the culture!
The internet has been showing out since word of Black Panther movie first broke. Immediately, the hashtag #BlackPantherSoLit put everyone on notice that they should be showing up in no less than their finest Coming To America-inspired ensemble. But with the premiere just hours away, do you know what you plan to wear? If not, we have some ideas!