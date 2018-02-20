Here’s Everyone Charged In The Trump Russia Investigation

The special counsel investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 presidential election filed a new charge on Friday (February 16), marking the 18th indictment in the ongoing investigation. Black folks are looking at this and know that President Barack Obama would have been impeached long ago.

Attorney Alex Van Der Zwaan pleaded guilty Tuesday to making false statements to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team in the ongoing probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election. https://t.co/mWxAWiidQM pic.twitter.com/mlInNoi8zJ — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 20, 2018

Robert Mueller, the special counsel, charged Alex van der Zwaan for allegedly lying to the FBI. This latest indictment adds to Mueller’s methodical movement toward building a case against President Donald Trump, which could result in his impeachment.

As criminal charges against people in Trump’s circle mount, it’s laughable that the Republicans wanted to impeach Obama for much less. Former Florida Rep. Allen West, a Black Republican, wanted Obama run out of office for a Taliban prisoner swap. Some in the GOP also tried to link the former president to Benghazi to find another way to remove him from the White House.

Here’s the growing list indictments:

Alex Van Der Zwaan

Charged on February 16, 2018: Van Der Zwaan was an associate of former Trump adviser Rick Gates. Van Der Zwaan allegedly lied to the FBI about contacts with Gates, who has also been indicted.

BREAKING Alex Van Der Zwaan arrives at FBI field office to be booked for lying to the FBI….#MuellerTime #MuellerIndictments pic.twitter.com/xKpK7oysaf — #FreeCali NaphiSoc (@NaphiSoc) February 20, 2018

13 Russians

Charged on February 16, 2018: Thirteen Russian nationals were charged with conspiracy for creating fake news on social media to help the Trump campaign with the 2016 presidential election.

The Special Counsel’s indictment identified 13 Russians who allegedly tried to influence the U.S. elections by using social media. @elizapalmer spoke to one young activist who worked inside the-so called troll factory https://t.co/idtBkjdmAt pic.twitter.com/i8ieHD369n — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 20, 2018

Michael Flynn

Charged on November 30, 2017: Trump’s former national security adviser faces one count of making false statements to federal investigators regarding conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Paul Manafort

Charged on October 27, 2017: Mueller’s team indicted the president’s former campaign manager on multiple counts, including laundering money and lying to the Justice Department.

BREAKING: Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chair, is under scrutiny for more than $40 million in “suspicious” transactionshttps://t.co/W5sa2hU9Zt — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 20, 2018

Richard Gates

Charged on October 27, 2017: This business partner of Manafort was also a Trump campaign aide. Mueller charged him with multiple counts that include money laundering and failing to register as an agent for a foreign entity.

Paul Manafort co-defendant Richard Gates shows up in court with new lawyer https://t.co/o5tppGHXzF — Raw Story (@RawStory) February 14, 2018

George Papadopoulos

Charged on October 5, 2017: He served as a foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign. Papadopoulos allegedly made false statements to the FBI.

Why George Papadopoulos' guilty plea is a much bigger problem for Trump than the Manafort indictment. https://t.co/y03TmXsBoN — Crouching Pochettino (@kerzuah) October 31, 2017

