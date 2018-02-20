C-Murder Ends Hunger Strike

Last month, C-Murder went on a hunger strike at Angola State Prison. He was tired of correctional officers treating prisoners wrong, talked about the unsanitary conditions of the prison and didn’t want to eat until something changed. C-Murder continued the strike for three weeks.

The rapper went back into population after being in solitary confinement. The Source mentioned in an article that C-Murder said, “I’m good, inmates are good, just continue to check on your love ones here at Angola. I wanna thank everyone who checked on me and things are moving right along.” Master P went to see his brother and on Instagram talked about how he wants to better himself and help young people on a dangerous track.

Master P said, “ I went to visit my brother in Angola Prison, he’s in good spirit. He told me that he wants to use his case and his life to help other young men not have to go through the unnecessary injustice that he’s been through. We laughed, we argued, we fussed and we fought but in the end we realized that there is nothing more important than family. We will be there when no one else will. Blood is thicker than water. You can choose your friends but not your family. Nothing is more important than love. We all we got. Free Corey Miller. God will turn this around.” There is no word on if the prison has mad changes, but we will keep you posted.

