Were The Jabari REALLY The Que Dawgs Of Wakanda? #BlackPanther

You see that charming brother up top? That’s Winston Duke. Your WCW may know him better as M’Baku from Black Panther, which is already one of the biggest movies of all-time. You see, Winston Duke’s mere appearance in Black Panther made people choose sides. They were either Team T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), Team Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) or Team M’Baku (Duke). Why? Because Winston Duke is 6’5″ and pretty much stole the show in his limited time on screen because he was funny.

M’Baku, leader of the Jabari tribe that essentially live in the mountains of Wakanda, is already fed up with people who don’t belong encroaching on his land. Yes, that beautiful space of Wakanda that is literally the perfect glimpse of a diverse, Afrocentric future that may never come because we’re already more than centuries behind them. Point is when M’Baku felt disrespected or something disrespectful was about to head his way, he’d grunt to silence the room. Or bark.

M’Baku and the Jabari Tribe was a bunch of Que dogs and nobody can convince me otherwise 😂😂😂😂 #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/kYgG5l9P7S — Master Tea Sipper (@GetLikeNina) February 18, 2018

See, Black Panther fans haven’t truly decided the difference between the bark or the grunt but we do know this: M’Baku has a counter for whenever some problematic mess enters his life. It’s already bad enough the brother is 6’5″ and could probably lay out your whole clique by himself. But him silencing you and your foolish ways just by a grunt? A whole ‘nother level of power.

However, this has to be asked. Are the Jabari really the Ques of Wakanda? Because frankly, they dwell in the icy region of the land. They seem stately when it matters even though they aren’t part of the main tribe. In the comics, M’Baku is often referred to as Man-Ape (which, thankfully was NOT referenced in Black Panther cause Lord, the think pieces, the think pieces.) And Alphas, not the brothers who love camo pants and gold boots, are the fraternity that often brings up ape like mannerisms when it comes to probates. Then again, they had no qualms about not originally being part of the yard so I digress.

Duke himself says the Jabari would be the Ques of Wakanda and I’m not going to argue with the man who put a “colonizer” in his place. They may be the Ques with a few Alpha tendencies. Cause, if T’Challa is obviously an Alpha and Killmonger DEFINITELY being a Kappa … well, who else would rep the Que Dawgs so tough?

