Mayor Pugh Disappointed In USAToday Calling Baltimore ‘Most Dangerous’

Baltimore is getting ready to kick off another ‘Light City’ in a couple of weeks. The annual event which is becoming a major attraction for tourist will have performances from Grand Master Flash, G. Love & Special Sauce and Kimbra. The event will run from April 6-April 21st at the Inner Harbor.

With ‘Light City’ attracting over 400,000 people last year and more expected this year, it’s only right to think about crime in the city. What doesn’t help the tourist attraction here in Baltimore is the report that USA Today put out called Baltimore “The Nation’s Most Dangerous City”. During the press conference, Mayor Pugh addressed the article.

“Because we’re going to have so many visitors coming to Baltimore I think there’s some news I should share with you all. I know you’ve read the USA Today story talking about the violence in Baltimore, but let me just say that was 2017-we’re in 2018.”

“Homicides in this city (are) down by 32 percent, and I’m sure that’s more than most any place in the country, so tell that story. Non-fatal shootings down 48 percent, tell that story. And violence is down in every single category in this city, and we know that we’re headed in the right direction.”

“So I’m excited to invite visitors to our city, because we’ve got a lot to show off,” Pugh said.

