Well I knew something had to be a little off about Wendy when she claimed Beyonce needed auto tune.

Looks like the media queen will be taking a three week hiatus after being diagnosed with Graves disease.

“My doctor has prescribed — are you ready? — as of today, three weeks of vacation…I’ll be back in two. I’m not an heiress — who is going to pay my bills? Are you serious? I’m just saying, I come from working class.”

