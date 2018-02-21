Everything You Need To Know About Netflix’s Newest Series ‘Alexa And Katie’

Save the date; There’s a new comedy series coming to Netflix March 23rd!

Alexa & Katie is a multi-cam comedy about two lifelong best friends eagerly anticipating the start of their freshman year of high school. The friends confront a crisis that leaves them feeling like outsiders, at a time when what seems to matter most is fitting in.

The new series stars Mighty Med’s Paris Berelc, newcomer Isabel May, and Tiffani Thiessen. We had the opportunity to catch up with these three ladies about Netflix’s newest binge-worthy series; check it out!

