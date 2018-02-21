10 Hysterical Gifs Of Tituss Burgess That Every 20-Something Can Relate To

Since bursting onto the scene in 2015 as Kimmy Schmidt’s show stealing bestie in Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, we’ve all at one point though ” Titus Andromedon is so me!”
In honor of Broadway superstar Tituss Burgess‘ 39th birthday, check out these hilarious gifs that every millennial can relate to. Maybe some older folks can too — no shade.
When you’ve finally found someone who loves you as much as we love them:
Even on a budget, we like to have the best of the best. Why not? Treat yo’self:
Older generations may call us lazy, but we like to think that we’re selective with our time, a.k.a. smart:
Hit the flip for more.
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours