GG-Heat: Escape The Cold With Kans, Daley, & OneLoveTheo’s “Chill Suite” Video

Summer parties, trips to the beach, and fun in the sun moments are just a few months away.

While many are still pushing through cold days, Jamaican rappers Kans, Daley, and OneLoveTheo bring some island vibes your way with their video for “Chill Suite”.

Directed by Romario Lynch and shot in Portland, Jamaica, we see the rappers staying busy entertaining some beautiful young ladies in a location near all the sun and sea that you crave.

For those unfamiliar, the Jamaican Hip Hop scene has been on a steady rise in recent years, with various acts stepping out and being creative. Kans and Daley represent Montego Bay and Florida, while OneLoveTheo (who is absent in the video), represents Trelawny and Memphis, and are a part of the new wave of Dancehall/Hip Hop fusion artists coming out of Jamaica.

“Chill Suite” is a single found on Kans’ latest project, “Indelible Colours“. Watch the video below, and if it’s making you miss the warmth, book a flight to the islands then.

