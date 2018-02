A Prince George’s County officer was shot and killed on Wednesday.

Police say the shooting happened near Chadds Ford Road and Gillmore Greens Court in Brandywine. The unnamed officer was killed attempting to protect a woman who had been threatened in a domestic situation.

The suspect was shot and killed by a police officer, Prince George’s County Police said via Twitter.

With broken hearts, we are announcing that one of our officers was shot and killed today. The brave officer was shot while stepping in to protect a woman threatened in a domestic situation. Please keep his family and our department in your prayers. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) February 21, 2018

The suspect who killed our officer was shot and killed by responding law enforcement. More details later. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) February 21, 2018

Source: CBS News

Also On 93.9 WKYS: