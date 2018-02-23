The Fam & K. Michelle

The Fam & K. Michelle

Photo by The Fam & K. Michelle

#TheFam
Home > #TheFam

K. Michelle Bares All In An Emotional Interview With The Fam In The Morning

The Fam In The Morning
Leave a comment

After a controversial incident, K. Michelle is back at 93.9 WKYS. What happened to keep her away? How did fake butt implants affect her long-term health?

K. Michelle spills all in an emotional interview with Quicksilva & DJ 5’9 on The Fam In The Morning that you don’t want to miss.

More From K. Michelle
Au Naturale! K. Michelle Confirms She’s Finally Gotten Her Butt Implants Removed
Exclusive: K. Michelle Dishes About Her Signature Jack Daniel’s Cocktail, Empowering Women & More
K. Michelle

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos