Hampton University Is Under Fire For Uncooked Food, Mold In Dorms And Mishandled Sexual Assault Cases

Reported first by True Bull, Hampton University Students are fed up with conditions at their university. A Hampton student posted grotesque pictures of uncooked food, mold filled dorms and old buildings that have yet to be renovated on twitter with the hashtag #HUTownHall.

Look at the photos below

Per The TrueBull, Hampton University administrators and students met together for a “town hall” meeting in the student union earlier this week to discuss the discontentment between the two parties.

Students who were in attendance say that Harvey was dodging questions throughout the entire meeting and when he finally addressed the sexual assault allegations his response was unacceptable to the students.

This is a developing story and we will give you updates as they come along. Hampton University is one of the most prestigious universities in the country and we are alarmed at these allegations.

