Remy Ma Sister Allegedly Shoots Woman & Runs Her Over With Car

According to multiple reports, Remy Ma’s 27-year-old sister, Rameesha Alesia Blount, has been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place earlier this week in Raleigh, NC.

Blount was arrested Monday night on charges that she shot a woman Friday night in a bar parking lot, fired bullets into a car that carried three other women. She then allegedly hit the car again in a panic.

Blount was arrested at an apartment complex although Police are unsure what started the whole incident.

Sisters in crime? Too soon? Ok.

