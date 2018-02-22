Trump Needed A Cheat Sheet To Listen To Mass Shooting Survivors

On Wednesday, Donald Trump tried again to be presidential for survivors of mass shootings, but failed. He actually needed a cheat sheet to be reminded to listen, which we all know isn’t his greatest strength.

Trump was holding a list of five points during the “listening session” and number five read, “I hear you.” Don’t believe it? The list was caught on camera. See below:

This photograph from a listening session with survivors of mass shootings showed President Trump had a list of things to say, including point number five: "I hear you." https://t.co/ahrIHcRGqx pic.twitter.com/0trTjZXEec — CNN International (@cnni) February 21, 2018

How disturbing that Trump needs notes to be reminded to “hear” people, but of course this isn’t shocking. Trump had no listening skills for Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson who lost his life in Niger. Trump had no listening skills for the island of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Irma. He clearly has no compassion for Haiti on the countries in Africa. That said, Trump was probably better with this cheat sheet, otherwise, he might have broke off into a rant about the NFL or Obama.

Thankfully, the survivors of the Parkland shooting are demanding to be heard. Watch a moment from last night’s CNN town hall.

.@MarcoRubio almost got away with his routine. Then he met @cameron_kasky.

The Florida senator is a talented politician, but he met his match in a 17-year-old who called him out over NRA cash https://t.co/DIXfAy2MEe #StudentsStandUp #NeverAgain #ThrowThemOut pic.twitter.com/XfaMISyqDm — Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) February 22, 2018

