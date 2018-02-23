Cardi B On Trump’s Idea Of Arming Teachers: “This Man Really Out Of His Mind”

Cardi B‘s logic on a number of topics has sparked plenty of conversation but her latest discussion point may have plenty agreeing with her. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper posted a couple of memes on Instagram in regards to President Donald Trump’s idea that arming teachers with guns would be a good way to stop school shootings. Trump’s proposal has been widely panned by teachers, former combat veterans, lawmakers, parents and now even Cardi.

Cardi continued as she weighed on in the lack of security at schools in the United States. To her, schools “in the hood” have created strict safety measures to prevent anyone from bringing a weapon inside the school.

Days after a man shot and killed 17 students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Cardi took to Instagram to call for an end to bullying. “I’ve been seeing a lot of school shootings happening. The school shooter never looks like the jock, the cheerleader or the popular kid. It always looks like a kid that’s a little bit socially awkward and everything,” she said. “I feel like one of the best ways to prevent these type of tragedies is to stop picking on these kids. Stop bullying these kids. The devil speaks to you the most when you feel helpless. Stop picking on them.”

