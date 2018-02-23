Remixing Your Cover Letter Into A Song Could Get You A Job, According To This Woman

If you find yourself amongst the wave of folks applying for a job, you know getting your cover letter right can be the biggest pain.

Some people can become so desperate, that they’ll do anything to stand out. Let 24-year-old Page Kemna tell you. She went an extra mile and decided to sing her cover letter in hopes of getting noticed by employers.

Page uploaded her clip to LinkedIn and it’s since been watched over 820,000 times with close to 1,500 comments.

Seems like her cover letter vocals are working. According to DailyMail.com, she’s had “lots of cool opportunities” from companies who’ve watched her video, and she’s now only “sifting through them.”

Could this be the start of a new trend?

Check out her catchy tune below and decide for yourself!

