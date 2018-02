Young Thug, AKA Sex, says he won’t be dropping new music this year out of respect for his deaf brother.

He said, “I’ve got a deaf brother. I’ve got a brother who can’t hear or talk, so I want to act deaf for a year. So I ain’t going to put out no music this year.”

.@youngthug says he will not release any music this year out of respect for his deaf brother and plans to drop HiTunes in 2019 pic.twitter.com/YXXX25E1lY — UTOR (@UTORHipHop) February 23, 2018

No telling if this is a troll or then truth, but we’ve learned to take Jeffrey at his word.

