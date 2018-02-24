Cringeworthy Co-Parenting Chronicles : Matt Barnes Tries To Bury The Hatchet But Gets Axed By Ex Gloria Govan

Matt Barnes’ Attempt At Peace Fails Miserably

Former NBA player Matt Barnes seemed ready to bury the hatchet with ex-wife Gloria Govan in a recent Instagram post wishing her a Happy Birthday. But things escalated quickly when Govan left a few petty comments under the post to remind him that things ain’t sweet between the two and Barnes followed up with a clap back of his own.

Well that escalated quickly. #MattBarnes birthday salute to ex wife #GloriaGovan yesterday ended with court battle talk. https://t.co/BIeU7oMKzG pic.twitter.com/9hm3Qc0wuT — YBF CHIC (@TheYBF) February 23, 2018

Barnes also followed up the birthday post with something more fitting for the relationship that we’ve grown to know over the years:

