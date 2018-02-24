News & Gossip
Cringeworthy Co-Parenting Chronicles : Matt Barnes Tries To Bury The Hatchet But Gets Axed By Ex Gloria Govan

Matt Barnes

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Matt Barnes’ Attempt At Peace Fails Miserably

Former NBA player Matt Barnes seemed ready to bury the hatchet with ex-wife Gloria Govan in a recent Instagram post wishing her a Happy Birthday. But things escalated quickly when Govan left a few petty comments under the post to remind him that things ain’t sweet between the two and Barnes followed up with a clap back of his own.

 

 

Barnes also followed up the birthday post with something more fitting for the relationship that we’ve grown to know over the years:

‼️ Back on my Pac shit! #PowerToThePeople on the way ✊🏽

A post shared by matt_barnes9 (@matt_barnes9) on

 

