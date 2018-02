Rihanna joined the 30 and over club on February 20th!

Rihanna and her fabulous self entered her 30’s last Tuesday. And of course things are still going strong with her billionaire boo Hassan Jameel. Well rumor is that Chris Breezy sent his ex a $30k diamond chain along with 30 red roses! He even posted a baby pic of Rih on her big day. In the spirit of honesty…Rih told Hassan about the gift. Apparently Hassan is unbothered by her ex’s little “gifts”!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @badgalriri A post shared by 💔🌕💿SILVER AURA🔊 INDIGO CHILD (@chrisbrownofficial) on Feb 19, 2018 at 10:23pm PST

