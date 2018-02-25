R.I.P. Legend: Static Major Is The Musical Genius (Behind Lil Wayne, Aaliyah & More) That No One Talks About

#Repost @beautiful_leaht with @get_repost ・・・ RIP Static Major AKA Stephen Ellis Garrett (November 11, 1974 – February 25, 2008) 💐💐💐One of my favorite songwriters, his lyrics and melodies were so crazy and like no other!! Every song you penned is very special in it’s own incredible way!! Thank you for inspiring me and being one of the ones that make me want to be the best songwriter I can be. Your beautiful and relatable lyrics that made us all feel each and every line! Thank you for being behind a lot of my favorite songs, and for being part of what will ALWAYS be my favorite crew!! You, Timbaland, Missy, Aaliyah, Playa, Ginuwine, Nicole Wray, Magoo, (next in line is Bad Boy) you all together created something very incredible and magical that will never be forgotten!! You inspire me and so many generations, music was so blessed to have you🌹🌹🌹 Thank you from my heart and soul, you are forever in my playlist!
Today marks 10 years since the death of legendary producer Static Major, and it still seems as though the Grammy Award winning artist hasn’t gotten the #respeck he deserves as major player in the music game — no pun intended.
Most of your faves were heavily inspired by Static:
The songwriter, singer and producer is the force behind artists like Aaliyah, Ginuwine and Lil Wayne and some of the biggest hits of the 90’s and 2000’s.
Hit the flip to check out these 11 songs you probably forgot Static Major was behind.
