#TheFam
Nipsey Hussle Explains How He Created A Critically Acclaimed Album “Victory Lap”

The Fam In The Morning
Rapper Nipsey Hussle released his long-awaited major label debut album “Victory Lap” and the reception has been very positive. The Compton rapper linked up with Diddy, Kendrick Lamar, and others to create an “Album of the Year” candidate. What went into the work of the album? What was Puff’s influence and why did he have to put the weed down for a second?

Neighborhood Nip explains all with The Fam In The Morning.

