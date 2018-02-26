Nipsey Hussle Explains How He Created A Critically Acclaimed Album “Victory Lap”

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @TheFamITM
Rapper Nipsey Hussle released his long-awaited major label debut album “Victory Lap” and the reception has been very positive. The Compton rapper linked up with Diddy, Kendrick Lamar, and others to create an “Album of the Year” candidate. What went into the work of the album? What was Puff’s influence and why did he have to put the weed down for a second?
Text “KYS” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
For the Latest Entertainment News
Neighborhood Nip explains all with The Fam In The Morning.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Related: Nipsey Hussle Talks Opening STEM Programs Across America
Related: Nipsey Hussle And Gary Vee Talk Authenticity, Social Media And More
13 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Keeping It Gangsta
13 photos Launch gallery
13 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Keeping It Gangsta
1. “Me and my Loc” – NipseySource:Instagram 1 of 13
2. Lauren and Mr. Cool.Source:Instagram 2 of 13
3. He got the hottest chick in the game wearing his chain.Source:Instagram 3 of 13
4. Riding out in all black.Source:Instagram 4 of 13
5. Lauren admiring a G from afar.Source:Instagram 5 of 13
6. Riding and rollin’.Source:Instagram 6 of 13
7. Yacht life.Source:Instagram 7 of 13
8. Cornrows and diamonds… Lauren’s #MCE.Source:Instagram 8 of 13
9. “CRENSHAW” – NipseySource:Instagram 9 of 13
10. Beauty and the beast.Source:Instagram 10 of 13
11. “LOUIS THA 13th w THA GOD.” – NipseySource:Instagram 11 of 13
12. “#WCW My crimee” – NipseySource:Instagram 12 of 13
13. “I fux w yo style. U should b somebody stylist.” – NipseySource:Instagram 13 of 13
comments – Add Yours