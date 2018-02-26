Geno Smith Hops On The Flat Earth Bandwagon, Twitter Takes Him To School

We want to avoid all the terrible CTE jokes regarding NFL player Geno Smith‘s admission that he too thinks the earth is flat, but one has to admit that it’s a perfect set up. The New York Giants quarterback hopped on the “flat-earther” bandwagon, joining the likes of Kyrie Irving and others who are convinced the theory is possibly true.

It all began Saturday afternoon (Feb. 24) when Smith tweeted his thoughts about the flat earth theory, saying he sided with Irving. Along with rapper B.o.B, there’s been an increasing number of folks who are refuting scientific fact for some reason, and Smith’s question to Twitter was just the latest.

“I been studying this whole flat earth vs globe thing… and I think I may be with Kyrie on this… b4 you judge do some HW but what do you guys think,” Smith tweeted.

The question prompted a ton of responses, but in the end, Smith was comfortable considering himself a “flat-earther.”

Check out Smith’s tweets and the bevy of responses below and on the following pages. Salute to him standing in the pocket on the Twitter blitz, however.

I been studying this whole flat earth vs globe thing… and I think I may be with Kyrie on this… b4 you judge do some HW but what do you guys think? — Geno (@GenoSmith3) February 24, 2018

Hey guys I’m glad we had this talk today it was fun lol I know how you all love to debate on Twitter so this was good… for the record Earth is a globe we know this. But why not listen to someone else’s beliefs or “truth” — Geno (@GenoSmith3) February 24, 2018

But From now on you can consider me a “Flat Earther” 😂✌🏾 — Geno (@GenoSmith3) February 24, 2018

Think you should actually do research, I’m not saying it is just asking a question — Geno (@GenoSmith3) February 24, 2018

In this day and age with photoshop and everything else you trusting a picture… any video footage? — Geno (@GenoSmith3) February 24, 2018

You risk your brand based on beliefs and non beliefs. Sounds very unAmerican to me but then again…. — Geno (@GenoSmith3) February 24, 2018

