Da Brat To Star In Live Action ‘Set It Off’ Play

Is Da Brat plotting a move to Broadway? It certainly seems that way.

A few days ago the former So So Def rapper took to her IG page to formally announce that she will be starring as Cleo in a live action play of the 90’s classic film, Set It Off.

In a plethora of cult classic hood films that dropped in the 90’s, Set It Off stood out amongst the rest thanks to a talented female cast that took the tale of a group of struggling women turned bank robbers and made it a somber, yet feel good story.

Now Da Brat gets her chance to breathe new life into an OG film, and truth be told the role seemstailor-madee for the Atlanta rapper. Funny enough, Da Brat revealed in a press release that she in fact auditioned for the role in the original film, but it eventually went to Queen Latifah and the rest if cinematic history.

We wonder if the original cast will be checking the play out some time in the future?

Let us know if you’ll be interested in seeing Da Brat Set It Off on stage.

