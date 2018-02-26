Texas Teen Who Lied About Being Gang Raped By Black Men To Be Sentenced [VIDEO]

A Texas teen who falsely claimed she was raped by a group of African-Americans will pay for her crime. She is set to be sentenced this month.

In March 2017 Breana Harmon Talbott was reported missing by her fiance before returning to a church covered in bruises, blood and only wearing her underwear.

She stated that she was kidnapped by three Black men and then gang-raped. The tall tale started to unravel when local police started to fact check her story; specifically the crime scenes.

“We believe the crime scene – from the initial ‘kidnapping’ scene at the apartment complex to the point of Harmon’s condition when she walked into the church – were staged,” Police Chief Jay Burch explained.

After her narrative fell apart she finally confessed her account of the events were fabricated. “Breana Harmon Talbott’s hoax was also insulting to our community and especially offensive to the African-American community due to her description of the so-called suspects in her hoax. The anger and hurts caused from such a hoax are difficult and so unnecessary.”

A grand jury indicted the 19-year old on four charges which include three felonies. She will be sentenced March 20 and faces up to ten years in prison.

You can view the police press conference below.

