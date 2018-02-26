Ludwig Göransson Reportedly Back At Work On New Childish Gambino Project

Ludwig Göransson has moved into the forefront of discussions when it comes to producers after crafting the critically acclaimed Awaken My Love! alongside Donald Glover under the guise of Childish Gambino. Fresh off scoring the epic original score for Marvel’s Black Panther, the Swedish composer is reportedly working on Glover’s next musical project.

Black Panther marks the third collaboration for Goransson, director Ryan Coogler and star Michael B. Jordan following their critically acclaimed indie Fruitvale Station and the 2015 hit Creed. Black Panther marks their most ambitious team-up yet, and the film has resonated with audiences worldwide, already crossing $500 million globally.

But before all the accolades, the composer felt a lot of pressure after Coogler invited him to join the project.

“I was incredibly excited as it was a dream of mine to score a superhero movie,” Goransson told Heat Vision by phone during a break from producing the new Childish Gambino album with Donald Glover. “I also felt incredible pressure to pay homage to African culture and its traditional music. It’s not lost on me that I’m a Swedish guy from one of the coldest countries in the world.”

As noted in the excerpt above, Göransson was pegged by Coogler to score the film after previous work yielded positive results. Göransson and Coogler first crossed paths as fellow students at USC back in 2007, and the director urged the composer to dig deep into the tradition of African music.

