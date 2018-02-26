Foxy Brown Comes To Russell Simmons’ Defense In IG Post

While the general public has already cast a guilty verdict on Russell Simmons one of his former artists is standing up for him. Foxy Brown recently penned an open letter supporting Rush.

Over the weekend Fox took to her Instagram to speak on the one-time Def Jam Records CEO. She characterized Simmons as a well-mannered and gracious executive with Sizzla’s “Solid As A Rock” as the musical bed.

“Attesting to the character of the man who, as a teenager saved my life. Salaciousness and scandal garners headlines.

Cowards cower, during times of tumult. But as inarguably, Russell’s biggest Def Jam female protege, (who birthed an era of overtly evocative stars), the man I’ve known and loved, was nothing more than the respectful, respected, gentleman and GODFATHER OF HIP-HOP we’ve all adored. In staunch support, Praying for you Russ! Let’s send our LOVE. Fox “

Russell acknowledged the post with a personal reply thanking Boogie for speaking up amidst multiple allegations of sexual assault against him.

“Thank you for your support. I am silent on details as i am trying to be a good listener i want you to know from me that in 1 billion years i would never force myself on anyone EVER”.

As of last week the Hip-Hop pioneer announced he would be taking a leave of absence to regroup spiritually.

In 2017 he was accused of allegedly raping a then 17-year old model. He was also served with a 5-million dollar lawsuit from a female identified as Jennifer Jarosik who claims raped her in 2016. He continues to maintain his innocence.

