STRRRRAAAAIIITT: The Best Internet Reactions To Safaree’s Leaked Nude Video

Looks like the Internet finally caught on to what #TeamHB has known all along, ‘Love & Hip Hop’s’ Safaree Samuels is one of the sexiest men alive.

Disbelievers immediately jumped on the bandwagon after some risky footage of the rapper’s eggplant hit Twitter.

He’s not so ‘corny’ to you all anymore, is he?

Read more for the best reactions to the coconut oil goodness:

Safaree right now watching everyone’s reaction pic.twitter.com/lTjh6yuhSI — This Woman (@KingThandie) February 26, 2018

I was being nosey trying to see why everybody was talking about safaree and I just…. pic.twitter.com/jTwzhwUgBv — Harper Avery Award (@TroyNoBolton_) February 26, 2018

Every female after seeing Safaree pic.twitter.com/GfXvSDxHma — Brownskinnn💗✨ (@Lovely_Wreyna) February 26, 2018

Safaree songs kinda sounding alright to me now pic.twitter.com/lE3Lf7ldbL — daisy. (@Whittaughther) February 26, 2018

Looking at your man’s after seeing Safaree’s pic.twitter.com/5uOAuZxwn7 — This Woman (@KingThandie) February 26, 2018

Black women looking at their man after seeing Safaree pic.twitter.com/KJcr0evUvO — A. B., Esq. (@ivyleague1908) February 26, 2018

