Now this is dope! Inspired by all of the technology in Wakanda, and the record breaking success of “Black Panther,” Disney will donate $1 Million to expand STEM programs in Boys and Girls Clubs of America in undeserved areas including DC!

#BlackPanther is raking in big money at the box office — and now Disney is giving a cut of that back to children. https://t.co/wHwVJrVW9R — CNNMoney (@CNNMoney) February 26, 2018

.@theblackpanther is still wearing the box office crown in its second weekend. https://t.co/fBmfkZWuZj Via @frankpallotta — CNNMoney (@CNNMoney) February 26, 2018

Also On 93.9 WKYS: