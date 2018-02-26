Why Gabrielle Union & Sanaa Lathan Weren’t Friends At First [VIDEO]

Gabrielle Union and Sanaa Lathan have been acting for a very long time. The two even starred in “Love & Basketball” together. In that movie Union dated Lathan’s best friend in the film played by Omar Epps. During an interview with DJ Whoo, Union spoke about how it was on the set with Lathan and how they weren’t always friends.
She said, “Me and Boris [Kodjoe] were, like, newcomers…nobody talked to us. After Love & Basketball I was like, ‘I don’t mess with you. I’ve seen all I’ve needed to see.’” Years later, the two ended up being in Miami filming for movies and stayed at the same hotel.
They decided to have drinks and since then have been great friends. During the interview she also discussed her friendship with Mo’Nique and how close they’ve been after filming “Two Can Play That Game.” While some might think it was a jealousy issue on set that wasn’t even the case.
