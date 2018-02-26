Da Brat, LeToya Luckett, Kyla Pratt & Demetria McKinney To Star In “Set It Off” Stage Play [VIDEO]

In 1996, F. Gary Gray brought “Set It Off” the movie to theaters. Fans better get ready because the “Set It Off” play is coming to a city near you. The show will begin in Atlanta on March 9th and will end in Los Angeles on May 6th.

BET announced that Da Brat will play “Cleo,” Demetria McKinney as “T.T,” Kyla Pratt as “Stony” and LeToya Luckett as “Frankie.” Luckett went on her Instagram page to share with fans how happy she was. She said, “I’m So excited L ves!! It’s official! I have just joined the cast of the stage version of the movie SET IT OFF. That’s right one of the hottest movies ever made -SET IT OFF!”

We aren’t sure how the stage play will be set up for the different scenes, but we can’t wait to see. Congratulations to these young ladies especially Da Brat! Let us know what you think of the movie turning into the stage play.

